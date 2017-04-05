Libel case filed vs. POC’s Cojuangco

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Ramon Fernandez sees the filing of a libel case as the only way for Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Jose Cojuangco Jr. to answer the real issues.

Yesterday, Fernandez, accompanied by his lawyers Ramsey Quijano and Jemil Christian Marquez, filed the libel/grave oral defamation cases against Cojuangco at the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office, with high hopes that Cojuangco will answer him on the issues he brought up into the open against the fourth-termer POC president.

“I was forced to file this case against Peping, to compel him to answer the real issue that I brought up into the open. That is the misuse of the PSC funds, which was intended for our athletes,” Fernandez said at the press conference after he submitted his complaints.

Fernandez swore before Assistant Prosecutor Ramon Carisma who will schedule the cases for a raffle to a prosecutor who will subject the case to a preliminary investigation before summoning Cojuangco to answer the allegations.

“Instead of answering the issue or resolving the unliquidated financial assistance that POC received from PSC, Peping instead, muddled the issue by throwing an old topic that was never substantiated or proven. Another thing, he should have respected at least the office that President Duterte has entrusted to me. I don’t want to engage in a word war in the media, so I filed this libel case for him to answer in a proper forum,” Fernandez continued.

Among the issues that Fernandez is throwing at Cojuangco was the P129-million financial assistance the POC received from PSC since 2010 up to June of 2016.

The P38-million assistance, which PSC gave for the Asian Games Centennial Festival, was originally scheduled in November 2013. It was canceled due to typhoon Yolanda, although it was finally staged in January of 2014 at the Sofitel in Manila.

“PSC released P23 million to POC for the conduct of a two-day Asian Games Centennial Festival, which was originally scheduled in Boracay, but was canceled because we were hit by Yolanda. In January 2014, it was finally staged in Sofitel (Manila), but still the PSC released P15 million to POC for that event. PSC was supposed to fund the training of our athletes, that is the mandate that Republic Act 6947 stated. Two days before the Sofitel event, Peping was quoted that all of the expenses of the Centennial Festival are shouldered by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). That is why I am asking them to explain this. Instead of answering this questions, he accused me of fixing games in my PBA days,” Fenandez continued.

Fenandez also reiterated that the Commission on Audit had ruled in finality for Cojuangco to return P27million that the PSC has given to the Philippine Sea Games Organizing Committee (Philsoc) in 2005.

However, Fernandez is willing to settle the case outside the court.

“I am planning to put up a sports program to target at least a medal in the 2020 Olympics. If he can fund this project, then I am willing to drop the case,” he added.