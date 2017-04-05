Limpag: Old Man Federer and the Grand Old Man

WHILE Old Man Roger Federer (to borrow Marvel’s iconic Logan series) is aging gracefully, the grand old man of Philippine tennis Buddy Andrada isn’t, sticking to his presidency by hook or by crook.

Federer’s continued presence in the men’s circuit has been a huge boost to tennis and I’m pretty sure his recent string of successes against rival Rafael Nadal has been TV ratings gold. You can’t say the same of Andrada, whose continued presence in Philta has led to the pullout of numerous sponsors and has even led to major tournaments forming their own tennis calendar outside the association’s umbrella.

Why has it come to this? Like all NSA-related problems, the whole thing started when Andrada refused to leave his post. First, when Edwin Olivarez resigned as president as a requisite for public office, vice president Randy Villanueva wasn’t allowed to assume office and a snap election was held, which Andrada (who stepped down from Philta to join the Philippine Sports Commission) won. When the irregularities of his election were raised, Andrada promised to step down and called for a new election but on election day he said all positions was vacant except the presidency.

See how he clung to power?

After the Cebuana Lhuillier and Palawan Pawnshop tournaments—the country’s major age group events—pulled out of the Philta calendar last February in support of Jean Henri Lhuillier, Philta promised a March 24 election. It was postponed, prompting yet another pullout by the PCA Open. With the way things are going, there won’t be any tournament left in the Philta calendar.

“I am here to help our Filipino tennis players and the rest of the stakeholders. So, we are moving on with programs such as the formation of the junior national teams, which we think will be beneficial to the development of tennis in the Philippines,” Lhuillier, a long-time tennis patron and manager of the Davis Cup team, said.

What’s left for Philta? I don’t know. The folks there are busy maneuvering to cling to their posts while the other group is busy charting the country’s tennis program.

Of course, this whole issue would have been avoided had the octogenarian Andrada decided to keep his promise last year to step down and let new faces manage the NSA.

Everyone knows Lhuillier only has Philippine tennis’ interest at heart as the businessman could rightfully step aside and just enjoy the fruits of his empire and forget about Philippine sports.

Said Federer after his latest triumph, “I’m not 24 anymore, I need to rest.”

From Andrada, I hope he gets to say, “I need to rest and step down,” before Philippine tennis chases him out of office. Do the honorable thing Mr. Philta president, step down.