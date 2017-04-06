Global Cebu makes history in Manila

MAKING just their second appearance in the tournament, Global Cebu FC etched history after a stunning 3-2 win over Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia in the Asian Football Confederation Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last Wednesday night.

Global Cebu first joined the tournament in 2015, when the Malaysian team won the title. Global Cebu is now first in Group F with nine points in four games, while Johor is second with seven points after suffering its first loss in four games. Beoungket Angkor FC of Cambodia is third with four points, while Magwe FC, which drew Beoungket Angkor, 1-1, last Wednesday, is last with two points.

Last Wednesday’s game came just weeks after the former champion sent the Filipino club home with a 4-0 whipping, ending its run of two wins in the tournament.

At the start, it seemed Johor was set to add to its tally of goals against Global, taking the initiative early but the post save Global Cebu. Ahmad Bakri got past Patrick Deyto but the ball went to the post and bounced back to Deyto, who safely collected the ball.

In the 26th minute, it was Global Cebu’s turn to hit the bar courtesy of Germaine Agustien but a minute later, there was no denying the Filipino club.

Hikaru Minegishi connected with an open Dennis Villanueva, who made a simple tap in for the first goal. Five minutes later, Shu Sasaki’s perfectly timed run saw him with only the keeper to beat and he made no mistake to make it 2-0.

Workhorse Amani Aguinaldo added the third goal in the 35th, winning the ball in their own corner before staying with the play at left. Dennis Villanueva gamely stayed on the ball and unloaded to an open Aguinaldo, who made the tap in for a comfortable 3-0 score at half-time.

The visitors got a boost early after Gabriel Guerra scored under three minutes, but it took them until the 83rd minute before they added a second, courtesy of Guerra.