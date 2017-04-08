Cebu Gov. Cup U21 caging starts today

ALL roads will lead to the Cebu Coliseum as the much anticipated 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities basketball tournament opens at 1 p.m. today.

A total of 38 team are competing for the title and the P500,000 cash prize that will be awarded to the champion in this tournament organized by the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC). CPSC executive director and assistant Provincial Capitol Administrator Atty. Ramil Abing stressed that this project is being prioritized by the sports commission as it involves development of the kids in the province.

“This tournament is in line with our program of the sports commission to develop the province’s grassroots sports. That is why we are pushing for the municipalities to participate, especially the municipalities from Camotes and Bantayan Islands. And the turnout is overwhelming. That is why we are focusing on this because out of 50 component cities and municipalities, we have 38 who joined,” stressed said Abing.

Dalaguete earlier pulled out of the tournament, but CPSCconvinced Dalaguete to stay after grouping them Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Santander, Samboan and Ginatilan.

Cebu Province officials will be attending the opening rites with Gov. Junjun Davide and vice-governor Agnes Magpale, who will deliver their speeches in front of all the players and mayors and councillors.

Meanwhile, Provincial Board Members will be flexing their muscles as they play an exhibition match with the mayors prior to the official games.

The opening match will feature the game between Camotes Island teams Pilar and Tudela at 3 p.m., to be followed by the games between Oslob and Samboan at 5 p.m.

The selection and announcement of the best muses will be done after the opening ceremony.