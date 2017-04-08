Col. Jequinto, Bautista win MIGC Intra-Club; Jungolf clinic set

COLONEL Elvis Jequinto and junior golfer Russel Bautista of Team Apolos won the Class A lowest net and lowest gross titles in the 24th Intra-Club Tournament of Mactan Island Golf Club (MIGC) last March 25 in MIGC in Lapu-Lapu City.

Jequinto, who had a handicap of nine, scored a net 70 in a 40-39 card, to win the lowest net top honors. Bautista, meanwhile, fired 34-37 card for gross 71 to take the lowest gross award.

In Class B, Kim Tae Hwan nabbed the lowest net with 72, while Col. Oscar Cornelio of Team Los Guapitos won the lowest gross after shooting 82.

Ferdie Esteler of Team Genesis won the lowest net with 75 in the Class C, and Bgen. Bam Jamorabo, also from Team Apolos, salvaged the lowest gross with 90.

Atty. Jong Melendez scored 77 and had the lowest net score in Class D, while Asterio Galola of Team D’ Miracle 1 had 95 for the lowest gross.

Baltazar Balangauan of Team D’ Miracle shot 74 for the lowest net in the Seniors’ Division, Rudy Pagobo of Team 200 Club had the lowest gross of 82.

Geraldine Ash won the Ladies’ Division after scoring 73, while Ariel Mangana ruled the Guest Division with 67.

Meanwhile, Apollos reigned supreme in the team competition with a total score of 357. The players were Bautista (68), Jequinto (70), Catindoy (70), Jamorabo (73) and Caloy Dimaala (76). Team 200 Club placed second with 377 and D’ Miracle 1 settled for third with 378.

Meanhile, MIGC will be hosting a Junior Golf Summer Clinic to all interested junior golfers. The purpose of this clinic is to teach young golfers the basic fundamentals of golf and to encourage them to become a member of MIGC Junior Golf Team that would compete for future Jungolf Tournaments nationwide.

The clinic is open to all junior golfers 4 to 18 years old. Classes will start on April 17 to May 15. It will be a four-week training to include golf techniques, practice swing, one (1) round 9-hole fairway training, putting contest and a mini tournament as a closing program.