Italy training a go

CEBUANO Olympian Mary Joy Tabal looks forward to learn more about the science of marathon and apply it to improve her performance when she visits the Tuscany Training Camp in Italy.

Tabal of Motor Ace Racing Team will fly to Italy for the training camp, as part of her long-term preparation for the 2020 Olympics.

“What’s good in training in Italy is that I will go on a series of examinations to know my strengths and weaknesses and how to improve my performance. They will also test my allergies and many more. It’s more on science,” she said. “After the results, they will come up with a specific training for me for the Olympics.”

Tabal’s visa for Italy was approved this week, and everything is set for her training camp. The only thing she’s waiting for is the approval of her Canadian visa.

The 27-year-old Tabal will be in Italy for about 40 days together with long-time coach John Philip Duenas. After the training, she will fly to Canada to join the 2017 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon on May 28.

“I’m going directly to Canada after Italy so I have to wait for my Canadian visa before leaving Cebu. As soon as the Canadian visa will be approved, we’re going to leave for Italy,” said Tabal, who’s preparing for her biggest race this year—the Southeast (Sea) Games in August in Malaysia.

The Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon, the same race where she qualified for the Olympics last year, is her incentive for winning the 40th Milo Marathon Finals. It will be her test race before the SEA Games.

Tabal will run the women’s 21-kilometer race in Ottawa.

Tabal said that after Ottawa, she will either go back to Italy or Japan for the final phase of her SEA Games training.