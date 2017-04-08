Quijano: UFC 210: Towels and breast implants

IF UFC 210 is going to be half as exciting as all the controversy leading up to today’s event, then we are in for one hell of a card.

On the main event, Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight crown in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman continues on the comeback trail as he tests the mettle of the streaking Gegard Mousasi.

On the distaff side, Cynthia Calvillo takes on Pearl Gonzalez in the straw weight division.

TOWEL. You’ve got to see it to believe it. Needing to make weight again in order not to forfeit his belt, Cormier had to lose 1.2 pounds with less than five minutes to go so he could make the division limit of 205

pounds.

And he did. Miraculously.

Cormier came back two minutes later naked and holding a towel in front of him. He continued holding on to the towel when he stepped on the scales.

When it was announced he made 205, everyone was aghast and his team whooped it up like they had won a rematch over Jon “Bones” Jones.

Fans and pundits reacted and some of them pointed out that leaning on the towel a bit was an old trick borrowed from the amateurs and it caused you to “lose” a few pounds on the scale.

See for yourself as it’s on YouTube. From the angle provided in the video, DC didn’t appear to be leaning on the towel, but something just doesn’t add up when you consider how it’s possible to lose 1.2 pounds in two minutes.

Perhaps he took one supercalifragilisticexpalidocious piss?

Whatever he did, he better make sure he has enough for “Rumble” Johnson.

Back in UFC 187, we correctly predicted “DC” to win but this time with his weight issues, I’m sitting on the fence for this one.

IMPLANTS. Breast implants not allowed in a fight?

Apparently so according to the rules of the New York State Athletic Commission and they earlier disqualified Pearl Gonzalez from UFC 210 because of this.

But after Gonzalez made weight and her medical paperwork were reviewed, the fight was ruled back on.

So what’s going on? Are they really banned and if so, are there allowable exceptions?

I took a peak at the NYSAC Medical Standards for Professional Boxers and indeed breast implants are not allowed because of “concerns over rupture.”

As stated, it didn’t allow for any exceptions.

So why was the decision reconsidered ? Beats me. I’m just as flummoxed as you are. Let’s just enjoy the fights VERBATIM. “Nobody addressed it. They just basically got away with one of the dirtiest things I’ve seen in sports.”—Jon Jones on Daniel Cormier’s controversial weigh-in.

