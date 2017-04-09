Bogo City to host open water swim in May
SWIMMERS will have something to look forward to as the Cornerstone Group and the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC) bring the 10K Capitancillo Oceanic Swim in Bogo City on May 13.
The swimming event will feature three categories—the 10-kilometer, 5K and 2K.
All the categories will have the men’s and women’s divisions.
“The open water swim is a new Olympic sport as it was included in the Summer Games in 2008. The event in Bogo City will be a simulation of the Olympic standard. The PSC supports this event and they will be identifying prospect swimmers,” the vice-chairman of Cornerstone Group Quinito Moras told SunStar Cebu.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 10, 2017.
