Gov. Davide graces opening of Governor’s Cup

SEEING more than 400 young and aspiring basketball players made Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III recall the time when he actually played the game.

Now, as governor of Cebu Province, Davide could only wish the players and organizers luck as he graced the opening of the Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter Cities and Municipalities basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Later, the governor joined the team of the Provincial Board members against the mayors of the town’s and cities around.

But it was.the speech of the governor that left impressions on the players.

“I was inspired by the speech of the governor, when he said that someday, if we continue to work hard and dedicate ourselves to improve our game, we might be able make it to the pros,” Mandaue City team captain Jancork Cabahug said.

The governor admitted that he was hesitant at first because basketball was the least of his priorities.

“Admittedly, when Atty. (Ramil) Abing told me about this basketball tournament, I was not in favor for this. But Ramil was insistent, because he wanted to attract participation. Now it has attracted 38 teams, which is even bigger than the PBA or the NBA in terms of participation,” Davide told SunStar Cebu.