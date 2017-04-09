Waminal faces journeyman in Negros

FORMER amateur standout Jess Rhey Waminal gets his stiffest assignment to date in journeyman Gerpaul Valero on April 26 at the La Carlota Public Plaza Festival Park in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

The 22-year-old Waminal had an impressive campaign last year, winning all three of his fights against fellow up-and-comers Junder Gregorio, Joe Tejones and Margarito Moya.

Since suffering his first career defeat against Carlo Demecillo in 2015, Waminal has won four straight fights.

Waminal is 10-1-1 with six knockouts, while Valero is 21-18-4 with 15 knockouts.