PH Malditas go wild, earn AFC Women spot

THE Philippines earned a ticket to next year’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan after getting a point from a 1-1 draw in the qualifiers with Bahrain last Monday night at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Unlike its first three matches, the Malditas finally met its match in Bahrain.

The Philippines was down with a goal inside the box by Noora Sami Al Dossary in the 56th minute.

Anicka Castañeda, however, scored the timely equalizer in the 82nd minute to salvage a draw and the Malditas advanced to the next stage.

The Philippines started with back-to-back 4-0 wins over United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq and then outclassed host Tajikistan, 8-0.

In other Group A matches, Jordan thrashed Tajikistan, 10-2, while UAE beat Iraq, 3-0.

Jordan remained at the top with 12 points, followed by the Philippines with 10. Bahrain stayed at third with five points, followed by UAE with four, Tajikistan with three and at last place is Iraq with no points.

The Malditas’ last match in the qualifiers is against Jordan today.