3 Cebuano jins suit up for Asian tilt
THREE Cebuano jins suit up for the Philippines in the 2017 Asian Junior Championships on April 19 to 21 in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.
Dineson Cañeda, Lee Robiegayle Navales and Aidaine Laxa are among the 27 jins who will compete against 39 other teams in kyorugi and poomsae.
Cañeda will be competing in the -48 kg category of kyorugi, while Laxa and Navales are in the poomsae squad.
The kyurogi team is composed of nine males and seven females and is mentored by Alvin Taraya and Napoleon Dagdagan Jr.
The poomsae squad has five males and six females and is headed by Rani Ann Ortega and Jeordan Dominguez. The delegation is headed Igor Mella.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 13, 2017.
