Color Manila returns to Cebu
THE Color Manila (CM) Run comes back to Cebu this Summer for the CM Challenge Cebu on May 14 at the Cebu Business Park.
The fun run, known for its colored-powder concept, will feature four distances—the 3-kilometer, 5K, 10K and the newly-added 16K.
Race director Joel Juarez said that they’re expecting about 2,500 participants. He added that aside from the colored powder that will be tossed at the participants, the race course will have different obstacles.
“The race will be more exciting as the runners will have to pass different obstacles like inflatable tires and inflatable slides,” he said.
The 3K, 5K and 10K categories have two options on what race kit to purchase. The deluxe race kit is pegged at P750 inclusive of white singlet, bib, sunglasses, color packet and finishers’ medal, while the trooper race kit is at P1,050 that includes a colored singlet, bib, sunglasses, drawstring bag, headwear, color packet and finishers’ medal.
The 16K category, meanwhile, is also at P1,050 with a white singlet, bib, sunglasses, color packet, finishers’ medal, Yakult finishers’ singlet and Yakult pillow.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 13, 2017.
