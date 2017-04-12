CVIRAA football irons out kinks

THE Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) secondary and elementary football squads are just ironing out a few kinks ahead of their campaign in the 2017 Palarong Pambansa on April 23 to 29 in Antique.

“We have to develop our communication more. We also have to work on our defense, attacks, finishing and weather fitness. We also need to work on our team spirit and attitude,” Cviraa head coach Glen Ramos told SunStar Cebu.

The Cviraa high school squad was impressive in its two exhibition matches this week. The team beat Prisaa-bound University of San Carlos (USC) twice, 1-0 and 2-0.

“We had our team-building and our new players from Bohol and Lapu-Lapu are still learning our system,” Ramos said of the elementary squad.

The Cviraa elementary squad had an exhibition match with Warshockz Under-14 team the other day and against Talisay Under-14 team yesterday.

Ramos will mentor the rookie elementary squad, while Ray Calo will coach the high school team.

Both Cviraa squads joined the 1st Mayor’s Invitational Football Tournament last month as part of their preparation for the Palarong Pambansa.

The Cviraa high school team was up against Men’s Open clubs, while the elementary squad had an impressive campaign, finishing first runner-up after losing to an older Don Bosco Technology Center team.

The Cviraa teams are set to leave for Antique on April 17.