Limpag: Finally, USC ‘realizes’ it’s a university

ONE of the first things that I noticed when I first covered college football in Cebu was that most of the universities here rarely had players who come from their high school teams. Take the case of the University of San Carlos. Most of its players either come from Don Bosco Technological Center or Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, which are bitter high school rivals.

Weird, isn't it?

It's because for years, USC never had a program that taps its potential--a university set-up. What the school has are pocket programs that aren't linked to each other and it's such a waste.

It may be too late, but now, at least the school is planning to address that. It's a move that should have come 15 years ago, but better late than never, right?

In the lone bright spot about Rommel Rasmo's abrupt dismissal as USC college basketball coach, Fr. Adriano Ocariza, the university's athletic director, said the school is synchronizing its high school and college programs, and not just in basketball. I hope the school goes an extra step and sychronizes its elementary program, too.

When do college players, or the best college players, learn to start playing? It's not in high school but in their elementary years. So if you have a school that has high school and college sports, why not have a program that starts in the elementary level?

In football, USC has an elementary and high school team but it doesn't have a team in the U7s or U8s. I know, it's why my son plays for DBTC. If USC changes that this year, then it's a move that will benefit not only its elementary team in the future, but its high school and college teams, too. I told the college coaches a few weeks ago, why don't you include the elementary level in their program? It's USC's vast untapped pool of talents.

And if the high school coaches see that as an invasion of their turf, then they are short-sighted. Sure, it's not a guarantee that whoever you train in the elementary level will still join your high school or college teams, but still, even that is a manifestation that you are doing something right, because the other teams want your players.

I hope Fr. Ocariza shows the iron will to fight resistance to a move that will synchronize the school's athletic program, because again, it is something that is needed. If coaches fight it, then all he has to say is this:

This is the direction of the school program, if you don't want to do it, then find another school program.