Duron wraps up training, ready for Japan

CEBUANO MTB rider Jun Duron has wrapped up his training for the 2017 Yawatahama International Cross Country Race, which is set on April 23 in Japan.

Duron, who hails from Talisay City, will leave for Tokyo this Thursday after a two-month preparation. He will take a transit from Tokyo to Matsuyama and a bus going to Yawatahama, the race venue.

“I had an intense training for two months. With days before the race I’m now doing easy rides as I pace myself to race day,” the rider of Rapidino Racing Team told SunStar Cebu yesterday.

Duron, 31, will suit up for the Cross-Country (XCO) men’s Masters’ division and he expects it to be on a different level from his previous races.

“The MTB competition in Japan is on another level compared to other races. The Japanese are known strong MTB riders, so I’m not expecting a lot and I will just go out and apply what I did on my practice session,” said Duron, the Masters’ A overall champion in the 2016 Asian Mountainbike Series in Malaysia.

The event will be the biggest race for Duron who started doing MTB four years ago.

“I hope to race safely and see improvements on my performance. This will be my first time in Japan and If I get an award it would be a bonus,” he said.