Guardo to launch Cebu Sports Tourism project

CEBU City will soon have one big sporting event per month, which is aimed at strengthening the sports tourism industry in Cebu.

Councilor Jerry Guardo is scheduled to launch this week his pet project—the Cebu City Sports Tourism events.

"When I joined the BOPK, Mayor Tom (Osmeña) gave me an executive function as co-deputy mayor for sports with Councilor Jun Gabuya. This project would make Cebu City a destination for athletes and enthusiasts," Guardo said.

Guardo has been conducting a survey on his Facebook account on which sports should be included in the project.

"There are a lot of respondents and upon consultation with people close to me, we came up with a list of sports that will be conducted every month. We also have names of who those who will take charge of every event," Guardo continued.

Guardo also clarified that there will be no overlapping of functions between him and Gabuya, since his concern is on the competitive and elite athletes already.

"Mayor Tom told me that sports is a very big and diverse sector. There will be no overlapping of functions because my focus will be the elite athletes. Jungabs' concern is on grassroots and developmental sports," Guardo explained.