Ronaldo wants more

NOT even a pair of goals and an away victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League were enough to keep Cristiano Ronaldo happy.

Despite scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win to become the first player to reach 100 goals in European club competition, Ronaldo lamented the chances squandered by his team in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

“He was happy, but not too happy because he could have scored the third goal, too,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “That is how ambitious he is.”

Ronaldo’s second-half goals allowed him to end a six-game scoring drought in the Champions League, and left Madrid on track to defend its European title. It also helped end Bayern’s 16-match winning streak at home.

Madrid could have taken an even bigger advantage into next week’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium if it hadn’t missed so many chances. The team also had a goal from Sergio Ramos disallowed for offside not long before the final whistle.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was key to keeping Wednesday’s game close as the hosts played the final 30 minutes with 10 men following the sending off of Javi Martinez with consecutive yellow cards.

“We did well to earn the comeback,” Ronaldo said. “But we leave with a sour taste because we could have scored more goals. I think if Neuer hadn’t been on such a good night we would have scored more.”