Strapped for cash, organizers appeal for support

WITH barely two weeks left, local organizers of the upcoming 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships National Finals are appealing for support from Cebuanos.

Local organizer John Velarde, is searching for sponsors for the event on May 2 at the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu Atrium.

"So far we only have the P150,000 pledge from the Governor, the trophies and medals from the Cebu City Sports Commission and pledges from friends. We are running low on funds that is why we are appealing to the Cebuanos especially corporate people for assistance. This is an endeavor that we Cebuanos must take part of,” said Velarde.

This is the first time Cebu hosted a national grand finals and the first big event since the 2008 Asian Chess Championships.