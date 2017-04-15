Sultan to bank on speed in match vs. Jaro

JONAS Sultan’s speed and quickness plus his granite chin will be his key to victory against experienced former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro next month.

“I will beat him with my speed and quick hands,” the 25-year-old Sultan told SunStar Cebu.

“Jonas needs to beat him to the punch all the time,” said ALA Gym head trainer Edito Villamor.

“Jonas must get him out of his timing so that he won’t be able to use his power. But Jonas is tough, he can take Jaro’s punches as long as it won’t be a clear fatal blow.”

Sultan defends his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental super flyweight belt against Jaro on May 7 at the Agono Sports Complex in Agono, Rizal.

The fight was originally slated last month, but Jaro pulled out a night before the weigh-in after suffering a severe urinary tract infection.

Though disappointed on the foiled fight, Sultan assured that he wasn’t put out of rhythm because of the postponement.

“I just took a break for one week and then went back to training. We are training for Jaro’s style that’s our focus,” said Sultan, who is sparring with former amateur standouts Kevin Jake Cataraja and Jess Rhey Waminal.

Sultan last fought in December and walked away with shocking technical knockout of hometown boy Makazole Tete in Africa.

The 35-year-old Jaro, the former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion, last saw action in November and won a unanimous decision over Marjun Pantilgan for the vacant WBC International super flyweight belt. He is on a nine fight winning streak since losing a split decision to Cebuano Gerpaul Valero in Cebu City in 2013.

Sultan is 12-3 with eight knockouts, while Jaro is 43-13-5 with 30 knockouts.