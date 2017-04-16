Limpag: The deputy mayor for sports

COUNCILOR Jerry Guardo, formerly of Team Rama and now of BOPK, has just been appointed by Facebook-savvy Mayor Tomas Osmeña as deputy mayor for sports and the good councilor is up and about, taking an online survey to check which sport to support.

And if I may add my few cents worth, I hope Councilor Guardo would add the City's backing to sports events organized by private groups that has helped the city through the years. No, it doesn't have to mean the city would take over the funding of the events; just financial support in a different way.

Take the case of the Aboitiz Cup. This tournament is the biggest reason why football in Cebu (not just the city) is the way it is now, vibrant and growing strong. There are hundreds of teams in the tournament, joining various age groups and some teams do have a hard time paying their registration fees, or finding even a set of uniforms, and here's how the city can step in. No, it's not just a matter of doling out an amount for the fee and the uniform, as for me, that promotes a culture of mendicancy. There has to be something in exchange.

Say Team A gets sponsored by Cebu City in the Aboitiz Cup but in exchange, there has to be some set of parameters. It doesn't have to be a title, say if the team members are students, they have to promise that to keep that support, all the student athletes in the team must not have a failing grade. And of course, since they will be carrying the name of Cebu City, the team must conduct itself well in the tournament; no forfeits, no violent conduct and certainly no unsportsmanlike conduct.

That way, the city help kids in sports and promote good values.

And that's just for the Aboitiz Cup and football.

There's baseball and softball too, two of the most under-supported sports in Cebu City and it's a pity because Cebuanos are the some of the best in the country. I really don't know the story why the two sports lack support, considering the quality of players in the city. Just check the national teams, a good number of them are Cebuanos. They managed to make it despite the absence of tournaments in the city and that's where the deputy mayor for sports can step in.

Right now, the only thing sustaining the sport in the city is the series of tournaments organized in Talamban and I think a city-initiated tournament would be a huge help. How to identify the people who would be perfect to lead such endeavor? Well, for starters they can tap the very people who are trying to keep the sport alive in the city.