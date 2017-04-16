Miller ready to carry PHL in Xterra Danao

CEBU’S Joseph Miller will carry the country’s colors as the lone Filipino pro athlete when the Xterra Danao blasts off this Sunday in Danao City.

Miller of Ford Forza will look to bounce back after finishing in 11th place in the Xterra Saipan Championships last March where he suffered a toothache during the race.

“My training has been continuous after Xterra Saipan. I need to really train despite the weather so I will be prepared on race day,” said Miller after training in the rain yesterday.

Miller, 36, a native of Sarangani Province, will be pitted against one of the best Xterra triathletes in the men’s pro field.

Meanwhile, Bradley Weiss is more than thrilled defending his Xterra crown this weekend. Not only will he be up against a battle-scarred field but also against a new, challenging course.

“Having a new race venue in Danao adds to the excitement and I cannot wait to see what Xterra Philippines and Sunrise Events, Inc. have in store for us,” said Weiss.

Weiss rallied to upend Australian Ben Allen and snare last year’s crown in Albay but the South African ace, winner of a number of Xterra events, expects a tougher, more challenging race not only for the top $15,000 purse but also for precious ranking points.

“My biggest rivals will be Sam Osborne from New Zealand and Allen, who are both currently ranked higher than myself in Asia Pacific Tour,” said Weiss. RSC With PR