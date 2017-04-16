Vidals, Durano to carry PH colors in karate tilt in Malaysia

THE Vidal siblings Rafael and Ayanna, and Stephen Durano will be donning the country’s colors when they see action in the 18th Milo International Open Karatedo Championship 2017 on May 12 to 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Rafael, a veteran in international competitions, is joining the 12 to 13 years old age group for kata and kumite, while Ayanna will join the 10 to 11 years old age group also in kata and kumite. Durano, in the meantime, is competing in the -55 kg division in both the kata and kumite.

"I expect a gold medal from Raprap," said father and coach Reynante Vidal of Hayashi-ha Shitoryukai Cebu.

Reynante also targets gold medals for both Ayanna and Durano, who are new to international competitions.

"Both of them are still new but we will do our best to get the gold," he said.

Ayanna had competed abroad twice, while it is Durano's first time.

Reynante is confident that all three karatekas are in tip-top shape and will be very competitive in the tournament.

"We are always doing hard training," he said.