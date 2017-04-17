Cebu gears up for Capiz

AFTER dominating the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT)-Camotes Leg, the junior triathletes of Cebu are gearing up for their next task—the Capiz International Triathlon this Saturday.

The junior triathletes will be led by national team members Karen Manayon and Andrew Kim Remolino of Talisay City, who will suit up in the sprint race, which features an 800-m. swim, 20K bike and 5K run course.

Manayon and Remolino, both students of Talisay City Science High School, reigned in their respective divisions in the NAGT-Camotes Leg last March 26.

“We have prepared for the Capiz race. The athletes continued to train even on Holy Week. They only rested on Good Friday,” said coach Roland Remolino of Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group.

Cebuanas Moira Erediano of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and Nicole del Rosario of SHS-Hijas de Jesus will also suit up in the mini-sprint with 400m swim, 10K bike and 2.5K run route.

The other junior triathletes of Cebu listed for the race are Alfred Lathrel Pacabis, Renz Wynn Corbin, Denver Dayonot, Jeana Mariel Canete, Dave Zachary Fernandez, Jesson Christopher Canete and Charles Jeremiah Lipura.