GM norm eludes IM Yap

GM norm eludes IM Yap

Monday, April 17, 2017
By
Rommel C. Manlosa

THE grandmaster norm continued to elude International Master Kim Steven Yap after he lost his Round 7 assignment in the 9th Dubai Open Chess Tournament - Sheikh Rashid Bin Handam Al Maktoum Cup at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club Sunday evening.

With only two rounds left to play and with only 3.5 points out of a possible 7.0 points earned, Yap no longer has a chance of earning a GM norm in the cash-rich tournament participated in by 214 players from 42 countries.

Yap has been chasing his first GM norm since he became an IM in 2009.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 18, 2017.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 18, 2017.


