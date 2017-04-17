GM norm eludes IM Yap

THE grandmaster norm continued to elude International Master Kim Steven Yap after he lost his Round 7 assignment in the 9th Dubai Open Chess Tournament - Sheikh Rashid Bin Handam Al Maktoum Cup at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club Sunday evening.

With only two rounds left to play and with only 3.5 points out of a possible 7.0 points earned, Yap no longer has a chance of earning a GM norm in the cash-rich tournament participated in by 214 players from 42 countries.

Yap has been chasing his first GM norm since he became an IM in 2009.