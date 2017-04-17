GM norm eludes IM Yap
THE grandmaster norm continued to elude International Master Kim Steven Yap after he lost his Round 7 assignment in the 9th Dubai Open Chess Tournament - Sheikh Rashid Bin Handam Al Maktoum Cup at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club Sunday evening.
With only two rounds left to play and with only 3.5 points out of a possible 7.0 points earned, Yap no longer has a chance of earning a GM norm in the cash-rich tournament participated in by 214 players from 42 countries.
Yap has been chasing his first GM norm since he became an IM in 2009.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 18, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!