Paypa set to curtail Rakhimov’s win streak

JIMMY Paypa attempts to end unbeaten Russian prospect Shavkat Rakhimov’s streak against Pinoy fighters as they are slated to face each other next month in Russia.

Paypa, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion, faces off with Rakhimov in a 10-rounder in one of the undercard bouts of the show headlined by former world titleholder Evgeny Gradovich vs. Colombian Hugo Berrio at the DIVS in Ekaterinburg on May 5.

A Pinoy winning in Russia against a Russian is very rare, but Paypa’s coach Michael Domingo is confident of his young ward’s chances.

“It will be hard to win if it goes the distance. But I have huge faith in Paypa,” Domingo, who was well traveled in his time as a fighter, told SunStar Cebu.

The 22-year-old Rakhimov, who just turned pro two years ago, has already claimed three Filipino victims in his last three fights.

He beat Cebuano Jerry Castroverde in a fourth-round stoppage and Roldan Aldea by a second round knockout last year, and scored a fifth-round stoppage over Jun Doliguez just last February to win the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council super featherweight belt.

Paypa has trained both in Japan and at the ALA Gym in Cebu for this fight. He served as World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 6 ranked bantamweight Shohei Omori’s main sparring partner along with Joyjoy Formentera for the Japanese pug’s title fight with WBO bantamweight Marlon Tapales in Osaka, Japan this weekend. He has also been sparring here in Cebu with stablemates Mark Magsayo, Jeo Santisima and Roli Gasca.

The 23-year-old Paypa is 19-3-1 with seven knockouts, while Rakhimov is 9-0 with seven knockouts.

Also in the same card is Pinoy fighter Eden Sonsona (36-6-2, 13 KOs), who is slated against Evgeny Chuprakov (17-0, 9 KOs) for the latter’s WBO Inter-Continental super featherweight belt.