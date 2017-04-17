PSC to hand idle equipment to towns

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Ramon Fernandez is planning to donate surplus sports equipment that were left untouched at the PSC warehouse to the under-privileged kids of Sisters of Mary School Boystown in Tungkop, Minglanilla.

Fernandez, who closely followed the progress of the series of sports clinics, training and activities conducted by the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission and the different coaches at te Boystown, was quick to respond when he saw the boys watching the opening of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Cebu Coliseum last April 9.

“We will see if we can donate those sports equipment that were just left idle at the PSC Warehouse. It would be a lot of help to those boys, in their effort to excel in sports. I believe they can go a long way with those equipment,” Fernandez told SunStar Cebu.

One of the problems that the coaches and trainers encountered at the Boystown is the lack of training equipment and the donation from the PSC would be sufficient enough to give the boys a good quality equipments.

During his recent visit at the PSC warehouse, Fernandez discovered unused sports equipment such as basketball, football, javelin, mountain bikes among others that were left rotting.

Fernandez wanted to pull it out from the warehouse and send it to the provinces so that they can be put to good use, rather than a fodder for termites.

It has been purchased by the previous PSC board and until now it has not been distributed to the potential recipients.