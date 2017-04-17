Training aims to haul kids from couch

BUILDING character and confidence is the main purpose for the creation of the Basketball and Character Camp 2017, which opened yesterday at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles Old Campus gym on Gen. Maxilom Ave.

The camp, which was a joint venture of RDAK Transport and Equipment Inc. and Pinoy Dreamers, is giving its campers more than just basketball skills.

“Basketball has always been my advocacy. That is why I did not have second thoughts when I was approached to partner with this project. Having an activity such as this is would always encourage kids to be active, to engage in a more productive activity, rather than become a couch potato and doing non-sense computer games,” said RDAK Global Motors CEO Regan King.

The camp is a 15-day activity with Pinoy Youth Dreamers Founder and Director and a former national coach and former head coach of the Cebuana Lhuillier in the PBA D-League Beaujing Acot serving as the lead camp director along with four-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school champion coach Rommel Rasmo as the co-camp director.

“I also believe that basketball is character-building. You will know who is reliable, who will break in pressure games, who will stay calm despite the odds and who will shine. This basketball clinic is not just teaching skills but also gives them confidence and value formation. Along the way we will invite a motivational speaker and famous basketball players who could inspire these young campers to dream big,” added King.

Acot is assisted by the coaching staff of SHS-AdC and some players from the University of San Carlos Warriors.