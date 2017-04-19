‘Cebu a hub for sports tourism’

CEBU City could become a hub for sports entertainment and a destination for elite athletes and teams.

Cebu City Councilor Gerry Guardo laid down his plans in a press conference and launching of his project on Cebu City sports tourism when he returns to office in June.

“This project will promote Cebu City as a venue for sports tourism and venue for elite athletes to compete and make Cebu City a destination on a certain month. All of this will be achieved because I have the blessings of Mayor Tom (Osmeña) who believed and gave me trust and confidence and named me deputy mayor for sports. Like by having a dragon boat race, we can promote SRP, or showing that our mountain barangays are ideal venues for trail runs, mountain bike competitions and road race king of the mountain competition,” Guardo said yesterday.

Guardo said his approach to his program is holistic.

“Since I’m on ‘vacation,’ right after this launching, I will be meeting with the different organizers to get their consensus on the following reasons—seek their inputs, their budget proposals and encourage them to work with us. And when I will come back to office, the first thing to do is to look and propose a budget for these projects. Every month, we will have a different sports event and this entails a huge budget. This project will be a partnership between the City Government and the private sectors,” Guardo continued.

In his short list, Guardo announced that the sports they are considering include marathon, trail run, archery, lawn tennis, beach volleyball, indoor men’s and women’s volleyball, bike festival for mountainbike, road bike, motocross, football, badminton, martial arts festival, dancesports, zumbathon, swimming, chess and basketball.

“We will calendar all these events. We will have one or two events per month. These events are different from what the Cebu City Sports Commission under Chairman Edward Hayco and Councilor Jun Gabuya since sports tourism is for elite athletes or teams. But I got this idea out of the World DanceSports Federation Cebu Open and the Iron Man and the Cebu City Marathon where competitors from all over the Philippines and countries come to Cebu,” said Guardo.