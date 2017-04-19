CV team leaves for 60th Palaro in Antique

THE Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) delegation is now on its way to Antique for the 60th Palarong Pambansa, which is set on April 23 to 29.

The athletes and coaches from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Bohol, Tagbilaran and Siquijor were the first batch to leave Cebu going to Iloilo via a ship yesterday. When they reach Iloilo, the delegates will take a bus going to San Jose, Antique.

The second batch of athletes from Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Danao City, Carcar City, Toledo City, Naga City, Talisay City and Bogo City will start their travel today.

Dr. Jandayan, chief of Education Support Service Division of the Department of Education Region 7, told SunStar Cebu yesterday that the team has a total of 495 student-athletes, and the whole delegation is about 800.

When asked on the region’s target this year, Jandayan said that they are hoping to improve two ranks up from the fourth overall finish in Legazpi, Albay.

“We hope na tagaan og katakos ang mga bata during the competition. We want to aim high and we will be happy if we get to No. 2,” she said.

The Region 7 delegation was back on the groove last year after they racked up 29 gold medals, 31 silvers and 31 bronzes to get back to fourth place and improved its sixth place finish in 2015.

But if they have to get to second place, the team must win more gold medals. The second placer last year, Region IV-A, accumulated 40 gold medals. The third placer, Region VI, had 35 gold medals, while the champion National Capital Region came up with 104 gold medals.

Cebu City has the majority of athletes for Region 7 after they dominated the regional meet last February in the City of Naga, followed by Cebu Province, who had a surprising performance in the regional meet.

“We have about 110 athletes. We hope our athletes will get more medals so Region 7 will improve its standing,” said Ramil Abing, the executive director of Cebu Province Sports Commission.