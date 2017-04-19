Daredevils up north

THE folks from the northern towns of Cebu will witness daredevil action as Medellin town hosts the 1st Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. Motocross Cup this Sunday.

Medellin, famous for its beaches, golf course and vast sugar cane plantation, will be revving up full throttle with the motocross riders from all over Visayas and Mindanao seeing action.

The race came at the heels of the 19th Ornopia Cup held last week in Calambuan in San Remegio where more than 100 riders are gearing up for the contest.

On Sunday, the same number will be showcasing their gravity-defying acts with Cebuano heroes Jonjon Adlawan, Jubenile Abella and BJ Pepito and Denmak Supatan trying to hold their grounds against the riders from other provinces.

“It’s going to be another round of exciting motocross action. Just like in our past undertakings, we always desire to provide fans a highly entertaining race featuring some of the country’s best riders,” said MS Motosuit big boss Lou Ornopia, who organizes the event in partnership with Jonathan Cuyos and Edwin Dilao.

This one-day spectacle is fully supported by the Medellin Government under the leadership of Mayor Benjun Mondigo and Vice Mayor Lee RJ Villapez.

The homegrown talents are up against the best riders from the cities of Dumaguete, Ormoc, Dipolog and Ozamiz.

The categories to be contested are the elite, expert, open enduro, local enduro, intermediate, veterans, beginners production, novice production and underbone.There will also be a battle among executives A, B and C and mini class 50cc, 65cc and 85cc.