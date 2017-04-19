Global Cebu looks to stay on top

GLOBAL Cebu FC looks to remain at the top of Group F of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as it faces Magwe FC in an away match at the Youth Training Centre in Yangon, Myanmar.

Following a historic 3-2 win at the Rizal Memorial Stadium against then group leader Johor Darul Ta'zim earlier this month, Global Cebu FC hopes to continue its momemntum and remain at the top to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

It won't be easy though, because aside from playing in enemy territory, the first meeting between Global Cebu FC and Magwe FC was nip-and-tuck. Global Cebu FC skipper Misagh Bahadoran hit that lone goal for a 1-0 win over Magwe FC at home.

Johor Darul Ta'zim faces Beoungket Angkor FC in the other Group F match in Cambodia.Meanwhile, in Group G, Ceres Negros FC is fighting for its life and will be up against group leader Hanoi FC also today in a home game at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw last February in Vietnam.