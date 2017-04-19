Limpag: DepEd’s reluctance to change

ANYONE who has had some sports-related dealings with the Department of Education knows the government agency isn’t the most flexible when it comes to changes, though eventually, they’d get to it. It probably has to do something with its bureaucracy, the chain of command and people’s propensity to pass the buck along: “I can’t decide on that.”

For starters, it took a death of a boxer for DepEd officials to finally allow the NSA for boxing to run its boxing competition. It also took a couple of heat-related deaths a decade ago for DepEd to realize that its schedule was figuratively murderous on young athletes, especially in football.

DepEd has adopted the K12 program for some year now and this school year will see the start of those who should be college sophomores joining the 12th grade. Most of these student athletes in this new grade level, I learned, are no longer eligible for the Palarong Pambansa step-ladder competition because while DepEd added two grade levels, it didn’t increase its eligibility for sports competitions by two years.

Strange, isn’t it?

I hope that that would change before the opening of the classes in June. And while we are in the subject of the Palarong Pambansa, why not announce the host of the current school year’s host at the opening of classes? Fellow columnist John Pages, whose daughter has joined many Palaro in the past, has pointed out the folly of DepEd’s practice of giving host cities barely five months to prepare.

One way to go about this is not to rely on its practice of waiting for potential host cities to bid. Heck, in the past, there are eager and competent hosts from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Let it rotate among them for a three-year period and if one city wants to be included in the loop, that’s the time they go for a bid a year before the Palaro.

Some LGUs see the value of hosting the Palaro and some don’t. This way, DepEd rewards LGUs who see the economic potential of hosting the Palaro.

Unless, of course, the DepEd bigwigs want to visit a different city every year, then it becomes a different matter. What is it they are after, a succesful hosting or a succesful visit to a new place?

The Palarong Pambansa is the country’s biggest athletic competition and because of its step-ladder format, it has also become a defacto national championship for some sports whose NSAs are sleeping. I hope changes in the Palaro need not have to wait until the next presidential election.