Quijano: Remembering Hagler vs. Hearns

SOME called it the greatest fight ever, and that's saying a lot considering it was over in less than three rounds.

Thomas Hearns vs. Marvin Hagler took place on April 15, 1985 but the violent nature and the significance of that fight reverberates to this day.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at one of the greatest fights in modern boxing history.

FIRST ROUND. As both fighters met in the center of the ring Hagler greeted Hearns with a right hook that sailed above his head. The fight was on and Hagler immediately started advancing forward targeting Hearns' body.

Hearns then stood his ground and started landing uppercuts and overhand rights, one of which found its mark and opened a nasty gash on the Marvelous one's forehead.

The two would then proceed to exchange power punches with Hagler trying to pin Hearns along the ropes and the latter trying to punch his way out and create some room. It was later revealed that the "Hitman" broke his hand in this violent first round.

SECOND. In the second, Hearns tried to box and utilize his reach advantage by lashing out with his vaunted jab while trying to move laterally.

However, Hagler never stopped coming forward and would often shift stances to orthodox then back to southpaw again in order to counter Hearns' jab.

The round would end with Hagler pinning Hearns along the ropes again.

THIRD. Hearns began the third pumping his jab and trying to move around the ring but looked a bit unsteady.

Nonetheless the jabs succeeded in reopening the cut on Hagler's forehead which necessitated a temporary stoppage of the fight.

However, referee Richard Steele ruled Hagler fit to continue.

This was a pivotal moment in the fight as by this time, Hearns had nothing left. Had he ruled otherwise, boxing history would be written quite differently.

Action resumed with Hearns lashing out with his jab with his hands dangerously kept low. Hagler managed to pin him along the ropes and land some body blows which made Hearns hold on and clinch.

After they were separated, Hearns was caught by a right hook that staggered him.

In a flash, Hagler tore after him and landed another vicious right that had Hearns out on his feet. Hagler landed an uppercut as he was falling down but the damage was already done.

To his credit Hearns did try to get up and was on his feet at the count of nine, but Steele made the right call and called for the denouement of the fight.

"The War" lasted only about 8 minutes and won Fight of the Year honors. Decades later, it is still spoken of in revered tones whenever we lament the quality of some fights that boxing fans are forced to watch only in pay per view nowadays.

VERBATIM. “I got to know him in the ring. He was one of many sparring partners. Some of them I don’t remember. But Joshua stood out. He impressed me with his attitude. He was very raw. He carried himself well. He was very athletic"- Wladamir Klitschko who fights Anthony Joshua next week (www.telegraph.co.uk)

LAST ROUNDS. Are on Jimboy Tionko, Dylan Naya and baby bro Trei, who are all celebrating their birthdays this week. Cheers!