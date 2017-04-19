Talisay, Danao open bids in Gov. Cup basketball

FIRST district powerhouse team Talisay City and fifth district bigwigs Danao City will open their campaigns as the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament resumes today in two different venues.

Talisay City will host San Fernando at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Center at 8 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion for the S1 division competition, while Danao will play Balamban at the Carmen Municipal Gym at 5 p.m. for the N2 bracket.

Both Talisay and Danao are heavily-favored to top their respective brackets owing to their strong track record in their respective congressional meets.

However, Talisay should not be complacent against San Fernando, as it is the only team to have defeated them in the Gullas Cup 20-and-under tournament last December.

Talisay will parade Kendrick Abarquez, Elmer Echavez, Jake Ervin Engbino, Windzel Granada, Gerald Iñigo, Richmon Lapinid, Lourben Manayon, Sonny Boy Marata, Jhiey Paraldo, Denzel Drazen Sabroso, Bruce Dale Tan, Joshed EJ Timogtimog and Vyrun Villanil.

San Fernando will field Roland Alferez, Gilbert Aum, Isidore Runjie Bamboa, Vermar Baran, Jimwell Bolo, Jade de Gracia, Vice Andrey Dedicatoria, Roy John Lou Guzon, Adriel Intong, Julius Ryan Orozco, Jun Rya Pasilan, Jevey Sabala, Johnson Khen Saramosing, Christian Servano and Shaun Keith Torquero.

Meanwhile, Danao will be powered by Ivan Dave Ares, Jason Barcelo, Dave Batac, Martel Benedicto Jr., James Albert Cahigas, John Rey Cahigas, Argie Capul, Christian Pantoja, Jose Hercules Guevarra Jr., Louie Jay Mar, Niño Marquez, Carl Vincent Molina, Ricardo Moral Jr. Ralph Laurence Nadela and Edz Daniel Vallena.

The Balamban lineup includes Vladimir Alcones, Johndel Codiñera, Marven Cortes, Vincent Delator, Jacob Fernandez, Jonel Genterone, Edeson Montecillo, Eddie Pormento, Ariel Sabal, John Albert Sacayan, John Dave Seblos, Reyman Roy Sevilla, Rustom Teves, Ricky Timosa and Chris Lloyd Zosobrado.