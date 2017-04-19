Waminal, Ladrada headlines La Carlota

FORMER amateur standouts Jess Rhey Waminal and Lorenz Ladrada will be featured in next week’s boxing show in La Carlota City.

The 22-year-old Waminal faces off with battle-scarred veteran Gerpaul Valero in a 10-round main event, while Ladrada locks borns with Lenmar Precillas in a six-round main supporting bout at the Public Plaza Festival Park on April 26.

Waminal faces his stiffest test in Valero, a veteran of over 40 fights.

In 2015, Waminal suffered his first career defeat in the hands of Carlo Demecillo by unanimous decision. Since then he has won four in a row.

The 26-year-old Valero owns a win over former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro. He has also fought the likes of CP Freshmart, Aston Palicte, Jimmy Paypa, Jason Canoy and Jason Moloney.