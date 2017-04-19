Waminal, Ladrada headlines La Carlota
FORMER amateur standouts Jess Rhey Waminal and Lorenz Ladrada will be featured in next week’s boxing show in La Carlota City.
The 22-year-old Waminal faces off with battle-scarred veteran Gerpaul Valero in a 10-round main event, while Ladrada locks borns with Lenmar Precillas in a six-round main supporting bout at the Public Plaza Festival Park on April 26.
Waminal faces his stiffest test in Valero, a veteran of over 40 fights.
In 2015, Waminal suffered his first career defeat in the hands of Carlo Demecillo by unanimous decision. Since then he has won four in a row.
The 26-year-old Valero owns a win over former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro. He has also fought the likes of CP Freshmart, Aston Palicte, Jimmy Paypa, Jason Canoy and Jason Moloney.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.
