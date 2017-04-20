3rd Metro Fun Run set

THE Metro Retails Group Inc. expects to draw about 3,000 runners for the fun run dubbed as Save Our Forest Green Adventure Fun Run, which is slated on April 29 at the Terraces Ayala Center Cebu.

This will be the third straight year that the company hosted a fun run, and they have added something new for the runners.

“The prizes that will be given are Gift Certificates from Metro. For this year, we have decided to give prizes the Top 5 runners in every division, last year we only awarded the Top 3,” said Angela Paola Blanco, the company’s marketing manager.

The run will feature the men’s and women’s 21-kilometer, 10K and 5K categories. Parts of the proceeds will go to the environmental conservation projects of Vicsal Foundation.

Blanco said that all the finishers in the 21K will each get a medal. The first 50 runners in the men’s and women’s 5K and 10K will also receive a finishers’ medal.

The sporting event is open to all runners and fitness buffs and is part of the series of summer activities for Metro Retails Group Inc.

“Last year we had about 2,500 runners. Our initial target is 3,000, we’re hoping we can exceed on the target,” said Blanco.

Registration fee for the 21K is at P600, the 10K is at P400 and 5K is at P200. Entry forms are available at Metro Colon, Metro Mandaue, Metro Ayala, Super Metro Lapu-Lapu and Super Metro Basak.