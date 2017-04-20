Amale conquers Boston again

CEBUANA runner and triathlete Amale Jopson bucked the hot weather to finish the 121st Boston Marathon last April 18 (PH Time). It was her second time to complete the challenging route of the world’s oldest annual marathon.

Jopson completed the 42-kilometer course, which started in the rural New England town of Hopkinton and ended near John Hancock Tower in Copley Square, in 3 hours, 46 minutes and 38 seconds – eight minutes faster than her first Boston Marathon three years ago.

“I am very happy with my race. Although 12 minutes slower than my personal best, it was eight minutes faster than my first Boston. It was hot today – everyone had to slow down. Though 2014 was hot, too, at least we expected it today,” said Jopson, who was ranked 606th in her age division and 3,703th in the women’s class.

Jopson, the VP for Human Resources & Admin of AboitizLand, said the heat training in Cebu helped her keep the pace.

“It was great to have the opportunity to run this for a second time and yet I realize even more that you need to do this several times before you can master it and it is a reward for you to enjoy because you worked hard to qualify,” said Jopson, who clinched a Boston Marathon slot after running her PR 3:34 in the Macau Marathon.

“It’s the people that make a difference. It’s your family, friends, the volunteers, the crowd, fellow runners, your reasons for running, the people of Boston and the history, that make the oldest running race on the planet, one of the best experiences a runner can ever have,” said Jopson.

“It’s not your training that gets you through. You look around and everyone is challenged, and the wheelchair athlete or someone who’s running for charity pushing a wheelchair up these long hills, trying all sorts of tricks just to get up, gives you goose bumps and suddenly you want to help them run their race and forget about your pain,” she added.

Geoffrey Kirui (2:09:37) and Edna Kiplagat (2:21:52) won the men’s and women’s titles.