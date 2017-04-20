Aussie couple in Dance Camp

AUSTRALIAN couple and dancesports champions Brodie Barden and Lana Skrgic De-Fonseka will be part of the training pool for the Dancesports Dance Camp 2017 on May 11 to 13 at the Mountain View Nature’s Park.

The couple, who are currently ranked no.1 in Australia and No. 21 in the world in Amateur 10 Dance Category, joined the World DanceSports Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open held last year at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and won the Latin Category.

Their latest conquest was at the Dutch Dance Sports Festival in Dalfsen, Netherlands last Feb. 25.