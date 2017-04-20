Epic Fitness hosts sports seminar

THE Epic Performance Fitness will be hosting a sports seminar—Using Sports Technology To Harness Your Potential—on April 29 at the Epic Fitness at the third floor of Golden Prince Hotel.

The topics to be discussed are about heart rate variability, performance monitoring and strength and power programs.

The seminar lecture will be facilitated by Jeff Pagaduan, who finished a masters degree of Applied Sports and Exercise Science at the Staffordshire University in England.

Pagaduan, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist of the National Strength and Conditioning Association, is currently taking up a doctorate degree at the University of Tasminia in Australia, studying the application of heart rate variability biofeedback on the athletic population.

Pio Solon, the program director of Epic Performance Fitness, said that a lot will be learned by the athletes on the event.