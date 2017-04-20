Folayang vs. Ting

FILIPINO MMA star Eduard Folayang makes the first defense of his ONE lightweight crown against Malaysian challenger Ev Ting in the main event of ONE Championship - Kings of Destiny tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Folayang scored the biggest upset in MMA last year after dethroning Japanese superstar Shinya Aoki, who was deemed one of the best in the world at lightweight. The 32-year-old Baguio City native stopped Aoki in the third round last November in Singapore.

Folayang is 17-5, while the 27-year-old Ting is 13-3.

Folayang’s teammate at Team Lakay, Kevin Belingon (14-5), faces Finland’s Toni Tauru (11-4-1) in the main supporting bout.