Region 7’s Wave 1 arrives in Antique

AFTER about 16 hours of sea and land travel, majority of the Region 7 delegation arrived in their billeting area at the University of Antique-Sibalom Campus yesterday.

The first batch of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) team, who left Cebu last Tuesday night, comes from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Bohol, Tagbilaran City and Siquijor.

“So far, the billeting center is okay. When we arrived at noon, we received a supply of mattresses and toiletries from the region,” said Region 7 track and field coach Arvin Loberanis.

Loberanis said that the billeting center they’re staying in has spacious rooms. The Region 7 crews and cooks are also taking care of the food supply of the athletes and coaches. The University of Antique houses the 800-member team of Region 7 and also the delegates of Region 8.

Reportedly, athletes from other regions arrived in Antique but had to sleep on carton boxes after their matresses arrived late. Athletes competing in the Palaro are billeted inside classrooms from public schools of the host city.

For Region 7, it has become a tradition for the cooks, staff and the matresses to travel ahead of the athletes to prepare the billeting and make it ready once the athletes arrive.

Dr. Luz Jandayan, the chief of Education Support Service Division of Department of Education Region 7, said that the Central Office has given the Cviraa a budget of P6.7 million for the sporting conclave. The local government unit of Cebu City has also added P2 million.

The Region 7 delegates had a 12-hour sea trip from Cebu to Iloilo City, then took a four-hour bus ride going to San Jose, Antique, the main venue for the 60th Palarong Pambansa.

The second batch of delegates from the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Danao, Carcar, Toledo, Naga, Talisay and Bogo boarded a ship from Cebu to Iloilo yesterday.

Cviraa finished fourth overall last year with 29 gold medals, 31 silvers and 31 bronzes. Jandayan earlier said that they’re hoping to improve the ranking to second place.

The Cviraa athletes will compete in athletics, archery, arnis badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, chess, football, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, lawn tennis, volleyball, wushu, futsal, billiard and wrestling.

The Province of Antique is hosting the elementary and secondary national sporting meet for the first time.