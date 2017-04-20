Talisay beats San Fernando in Gov. Cup

A TALLER and better equipped Talisay City Aqua Stars annihilated San Fernando Spartans, 76-48, the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Up north, home team Carmen jumped off to a hot start and never looked back to beat Sogod 99-78 in the N2 Bracket games in Carmen Municipal Gym.

The games will be in Bantayan Island today with North 3 teams making their debut in Madridejos Municipal gym. It will feature the rivalry between Madridejos and Bantayan in the main game at 8 p.m., Sta. Fe and San Remegio opening up the hostilities at 5p.m. and Bogo City taking on Medellin at 6:30.

The South 2 teams will also resume their competition in Samboan Municipal court this afternoon.

featuring the home team shooting for its second win against Ginatilan at 8p.m. with Dalaguete playing Santander at 5p.m. and Alcoy taking a shot against Boljoon at 6:30 p.m.

After taking a bitter pill for losing its game in the second round of the Gullas Cup last December, Talisay carefully laid down its game plan and the players followed it to a tee to prove that that loss was just a fluke and degeated San Fernando.