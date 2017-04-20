White named referee for Nietes-Nantapech bout

AMERICAN referee Gerard White will be the third man in the ring in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title fight between longest reigning Filipino world champion Donnie Nietes and Thai prospect Komgrich Nantapech on April 29 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino.

White has officiated 160 fights and was the referee in two world title fights last year. He was the referee of the IBF light flyweight title fight between Javier Mendoza and Milan Melindo in Mexico last year, and also officiated the IBF light flyweight fight between Johnriel Casimero and Mauricio Fuentes at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in 2014.

The judges assigned for the fight are Filipino Gregorio Ortega, Thai Somsak Sirianant and Japanese Katsuhiko Nakamura.

The 34-year-old Nietes is gunning for his third division world title. He has won World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles in both the minimumweight and the light flyweight divisions.

Nietes is 39-1-4 with 22 knockouts, while Nantapech, ranked fourth in the IBF, is 22-3 with 15 knockouts.

Pinoy Pride 40 - Domination also features undefeated prospect Mark Magsayo and hard-hitting Jeo Santisima.