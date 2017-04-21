71 teams join UA 3 on 3

HIGH school and veteran teams alike will try their luck in the Under Armour 3-on-3 Tournament Cebu Leg today at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym.

UA tournament commissioner Joe Lipa said that the 3-on-3 tournament is Under Armour’s contribution to the development of basketball in Cebu.

The Cebu Leg is held in cooperation with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) and will have two categories, the Under 18 and the Open category.

A total of 71 teams signed up for the Cebu competition, which will have reward an all-expense paid trip for the champion U18 team to Manila to compete against the top three teams of the NCR competition.

Aside from the trip to Manila, the champion team will earn P35,000, while the next two placers will get P21,000 and P14,000, respectively.