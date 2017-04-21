Macarine successfully swims Dumaguete to Siquijor

DESPITE the strong current, open-water swimmer Ingemar Macarine managed to complete the 24-kilometer swim from Dumaguete City to San Jose, Siquijor last Wednesday.

“This is the most difficult swim ever that it crossed my mind several times to abandon this swim,” said the lawyer and triathlete Macarine after completing his 27th open water swim in the country.

Macarine finished the 24K non-stop and unassisted swim in 11 hours and 21 minutes. The course was from Siliman Beach, Dumaguete City to Tambisan Port, San Juan, Siquijor.

“The sea was calm during the first few kilometers, but turned choppy until I reached Siquijor. The direction of the strong current was towards Mindanao so I had to target the Municipality of Enrique Villanueva, Siquijor just to reach San Juan,” he said.

Macarine, an Election Officer at the Commission on Election (Comelec) in Tubigon, Bohol, did the recent pioneering swim to promote cleaner seas and promote voters’ registration.

Macarine plans to do a 10K swim at the Hudson River in New York, United States next month.