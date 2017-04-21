Olympic champ faces ban

OLYMPIC champion hurdler Brianna Rollins of the United States has received a one-year suspension for repeated failures to disclose her whereabouts to anti-doping officials — a ban she says was caused by a mix-up in a computer program.

Rollins’ suspension is retroactive to Sept. 27, 2016, the date of her last missed whereabouts report. Her gold medal, part of a medals sweep by U.S. 100-meter hurdlers at the Rio Games last year, will not be stripped.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and other governing bodies in sports consider out-of-competition testing critical to clean competition, and all Olympic athletes in the United States are required to submit their locations so they can be tested anywhere without advance notice.

Rollins underwent eight out-of-competition tests last year and at least 16 tests overall.