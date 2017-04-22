100 riders join Medellin motocross today

MORE than 100 riders from around the country will compete in the 1st Benjun Mondigo Motocross Cup in Medellin this morning.

Local daredevils, led by Jon Jon Adlawan, Jubenille Abellar, BJ Peptio and Denmark Supatan, are expecting to give their best against the rest of the country’s top riders.

The categories in the event are elite, expert, open enduro, local enduro, intermediate, veterans, beginners production, novice production and underbone.

There will also be a competition for executive riders as well as the 50cc, 65cc and 85cc divisions.

“I look forward to a very exciting and highly entertaining motocross action in Medellin. This is one of our races that Cebuano fans should not miss,” said race organizer and MS Motosuit owner Lou Ornopia in his press statement.