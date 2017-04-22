Bantayan to host 3 games

BANTAYAN will host three games of the ongoing N2 Bracket competition tonight at the Bantayan Municipal Hall starting at 5 p.m.

Following the debut games of the teams yesterday in Madridejos, the action will continue today in Bantayan and tomorrow in Sta.Fe.

Today, Bantayan will play the dangerous Medellin in the main game at 8 p.m., while Bracket heavyweight Bogo City will open the hostilities against San Remegio at 5 p.m.

Down south, the games will shift to the Boljoon Municipal Gym with the home team playing Santander at 8 p.m.

Alcoy will play Samboan at 5 p.m. and Dalaguete will face Oslob at 6:30 p.m. for the South 2 Bracket games.

Minglanilla, on the other hand, will host the continuation of S1 competition on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cebu Province Sports Commission executive director and assistant Provincial Capitol Administrator Ramil Abing said that he is very pleased with what he witnessed on the resumption of the competition following its lavish opening games last April 9.

Abing who was at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Complex last April 17, said he saw that the project clearly drew attention among the participating cities and municipalities.

“We had a very large audience and it continues to grow every game. In Talisay, we had a very large crowd and an even larger crowd in Carmen. It just goes to show that people are interested in this project and I dot mean just those playing but also from the town folk who come out to watch the games. I hope we can sustain this project and see it bear fruits in the future,” Abing said.

Abing and his staff at the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission were at Bantayan Island yesterday to oversee the games in the three towns there.

“Our biggest worries now are the officiating, I hope they will continue to take control of the game and never will be intimidated with the coaches and team supporters. I also encourage the host teams to uphold security and fair play at all times because the success of the tournament depends on their cooperation,” added Abing.