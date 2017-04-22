DH25 tops group in UA 3on3 | SunStar

DH25 tops group in UA 3on3

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

DH25 tops group in UA 3on3

Saturday, April 22, 2017
By
Rommel C. Manlosa
Stop this. A player from ANS gets past his Tar Heels defender during the UnderArmour 3 on 3 Cebu leg at the City Sports Clu Cebu. (SunStar Foto/Arni Aclao)

Stop this. A player from ANS gets past his Tar Heels defender during the UnderArmour 3 on 3 Cebu leg at the City Sports Clu Cebu. (SunStar Foto/Arni Aclao)

DH 25 took their spot in the quarterfinal round after topping Pool E of the U18 competition of the Under Armour 3x3 Southeast Asia Tournament Cebu Leg at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym yesterday.

The team that is made up of members of the Dondon Hontiveros basketball camp scored a total of 32 points after beating Mt. Olives Consolacion, 17-7, and University of San Carlos Team 1, 15-3, to advance to today’s knockout phase.

Team Life Network, which beat Team 4 Lapu-Lapu, 14-11, and San Isidro Parish C, 10-8, in Pool H.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) 2 also topped Pool I, while Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) E ruled Pool L after topping the tie breaker.

DBTC Team E lost to the University of the Visayas, 19-16, but bounced back by beating Team De la Cruz, 13-10. UV also lost to De la Cruz 10-4, resulting into a three-way tie. DBTC’s total of 29 total points gave them the ticket to the quarterfinal round.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments