DH25 tops group in UA 3on3

DH 25 took their spot in the quarterfinal round after topping Pool E of the U18 competition of the Under Armour 3x3 Southeast Asia Tournament Cebu Leg at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym yesterday.

The team that is made up of members of the Dondon Hontiveros basketball camp scored a total of 32 points after beating Mt. Olives Consolacion, 17-7, and University of San Carlos Team 1, 15-3, to advance to today’s knockout phase.

Team Life Network, which beat Team 4 Lapu-Lapu, 14-11, and San Isidro Parish C, 10-8, in Pool H.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) 2 also topped Pool I, while Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) E ruled Pool L after topping the tie breaker.

DBTC Team E lost to the University of the Visayas, 19-16, but bounced back by beating Team De la Cruz, 13-10. UV also lost to De la Cruz 10-4, resulting into a three-way tie. DBTC’s total of 29 total points gave them the ticket to the quarterfinal round.